Ben Affleck Quoted His Own Film During Wedding Speech to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez may have taken a page out of her film “Marry Me” by saying “I do” to longtime love Ben Affleck, but the Grammy winner revealed Oscar winner Affleck also had a past movie quote up his sleeve. During their September 20 wedding reception, Affleck apparently quoted his own 2016 film “Live by Night,” which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in. Based on Dennis Lehane’s 2012 novel of the same name, “Live by Night” follows a gangster through his existential crisis.

“‘This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now,'” Lopez shared in her On the JLo newsletter, quoting the film. “That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called ‘Live By Night.’ He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought…how perfect.”

Lopez later surprised Affleck with a Marc Cohn performance of “True Companion” live during the ceremony for the “perfect wedding love song.” She also sang an original yet-unreleased song to serenade her new spouse.

“When I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me,” Lopez said of seeing Affleck at the altar. “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2002. Lopez shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez added that she and “Gone Girl” actor Affleck “laughed the night before about getting married again at our age.”

“We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense,” Lopez penned. “The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.”

Calling her wedding night “heaven,” Lopez looked back on her two-decade love story with Affleck. “Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights,” she wrote. “It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

