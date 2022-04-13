Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez in a very unexpected place

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

By now we all know that Ben Affleck recently got down on one knee (again) and proposed to Jennifer Lopez, after they reunited following almost two decades apart... but what we haven't known - until this very moment - is just exactly how that proposal played out. Given that it's JLo, you'd be forgiven for thinking it might involve something wild like twelve white swans dancing in sync, each with an individual diamond ring in its mouth for her to choose a fave from. Or something.

But now, thankfully, due to Jen's newsletter 'On The JLo', we've been put out of our misery and the full rundown of what happened during Proposal 2.0 has been revealed... and the location that Ben chose to pop the question isn't one that we'd have necessarily thought of, if we're being honest. It all sounds pretty low-key.

Writing about the special moment, Jennifer explained that she's a big believer in second chances and described Ben popping the question as her 'biggest dream' come true.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she began. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.

"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."

Photo credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

The entertainer added that although the moment wasn't anything 'fancy' it was perfect for her.

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," she wrote. "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined... just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

Story continues

Anyone else a bit low-key fuming that the only decent thing they've ever shared a bath with is a Lush bath bomb, rather than a gigantic diamond ring?

You Might Also Like