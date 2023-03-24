Ben Affleck and Matt Damon used to share a bank account: 'We needed the money for auditions'

From School Ties to Good Will Hunting to the upcoming Air, BFF's for life Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have never let anything get in the way of their friendship — including money. As they related on Tuesday's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the two were so close (and very trusting?!) they not only shared an apartment in Boston, they shared a bank account as well.

During their lean years in Beantown (the 1980s), the dynamic duo took an "all for one and one for all" approach. As Affleck told Simmons, "We were going to help each other and be there for each other. It was like, 'you're not going to be alone. I'm not going to be alone, let's go out there and do this together.'"

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the 'Good Will Hunting' premiere in 1997

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG/Getty Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the 'Good Will Hunting' premiere in 1997

Damon acknowledged during the interview that their arrangement was unusual (calling it "A weird thing in retrospect") but that they needed the money for auditions. Damon continued: "As long as one of us had money, we knew that the power wasn't going to get shut off."

But it wasn't exactly a free for all — there were a few rules in place. "You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go and play video games," Damon remembered. "Eventually we were allowed to try to buy beer, which never f---ing worked."

Affleck added, "I think that attitude really helped us in ways we couldn't anticipate…Matt and I always felt like we're in it together. Like, 'Hey, I want to get the part, but I want you to get the part [too].'"

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the "AIR" world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

Michael Loccisano/Getty

In an era where celeb couples can't even discuss marriage without a prenup, the idea that two friends shared a bank account might sound a bit over-the-top. But their teamwork-centric approach has endured, from winning roles in their first film together, 1982's School Ties, to co-starring (and co-writing the screenplay for) 1997's Good Will Hunting, the film they wound up sharing a screenwriting Oscar for. They now share a production company, too — their latest project, Air, which stars the duo will be the first film from Artists Equity, which they co-founded.

