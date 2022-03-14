Ben Affleck Has Made A New Appearance In A J.Lo Music Video

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's latest music video has a surprising cameo.

The multi-hyphenate released a video for her 'Marry Me' ballad yesterday and included an intimate look at her home life with boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The new video from the Marry Me soundtrack song shows several clips of the superstar's day-to-day life, with clips of Lopez at home, in the studio, and rehearsing with her rom-com co-star Maluma.

In one intimate moment from the video, the singer is shown cuddling and laughing with the Good Will Hunting actor in bed, though his face isn't shown. The clip also shows the 'Waiting for Tonight' singer reaching out to Affleck's outstretched arm to hold hands, again obscuring the actor's face.

The video marks Affleck's second appearance in a J.Lo production, coming nearly two decades after he co-starred in her 2002 'Jenny From The Block' video. Though his new cameo is more subtle, it also shows a tender moment from the pair, showing how far they've come since rekindling their relationship last year.

The new video also comes a month after Affleck made his own music video for a Marry Me soundtrack song. For his sweet early Valentine's day gift to Lopez, the Tender Bar actor created a personalised version of the 'On My Way' video, featuring footage from the couple's first relationship between 2002 and 2004.

In her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez called the video 'very special and personal'.

'Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart,' she said.

