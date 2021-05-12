Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Reunion Is 'Good for Both of Them Now': Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's recent reunion appears to have come at the right time.

"Ben and Jennifer were in the same mindset after their breakups," a Latin music source tells PEOPLE.

Adds the source, "Whether they end up together or not it's good for both of them now. And not that surprising."

On April 15, Lopez, 51, and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez, 45.

Affleck, 48, previously dated actress Ana de Armas. The Deep Water costars split in January after first being romantically linked in early 2020.

In late April, the actor was spotted outside of Lopez's Los Angeles home. Days later, the two attended and participated in the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event, which was taped on May 2 and aired on May 8.

Earlier this week, sources told PEOPLE Affleck and Lopez were both spotted riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where the Oscar-winning director has a home. Affleck was seen behind the wheel while Lopez was in the passenger seat.

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told PEOPLE of the pair, who were later spotted arriving back in L.A. on Saturday on a private jet.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.