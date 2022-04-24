Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Walk Hand-in-Hand During Weekend Lunch Outing in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit the town this weekend for a stroll and a bite to eat.

The newly-engaged couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand Saturday afternoon at the Brentwood Country Mart in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Lopez, 52, wore a flowing black dress with half sleeves and a belted waist, which she accented with orange sunglasses, gold jewelry, white sneakers and a black bag.

Affleck, 49, went with a more casual look, wearing a red-and-gray plaid shirt and jeans and black sneakers.

Sources around them have gushed for months about the pair's rekindled connection, nearly two decades after their previous romance and engagement.

A source close to Lopez recently told PEOPLE the couple was "not talking about a wedding" just yet. However, the insider said Affleck makes Lopez "incredibly happy."

Earlier this weekend, Affleck's rep pushed back on Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan when she claimed on a Season 5 episode of the Netflix real estate reality show that she previously matched with Affleck on Raya, a high-profile dating app.

Affleck's rep told PEOPLE on Saturday that Raya had confirmed Affleck "has not been an active member" of the exclusive app "for several years."

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Go Out For Dinner At Country Mart In Brentwood Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5305411 240422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com From left: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Kept Their Engagement 'Quiet for a Few Days' Before Telling Fans: Source

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Go Out For Dinner At Country Mart In Brentwood Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5305411 240422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com From left: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Affleck popped the question to Lopez after the pair began dating again in 2021. A rep for Lopez confirmed the engagement to PEOPLE earlier this month.

A source told PEOPLE days later that Lopez and Affleck were "thrilled about the engagement" and that they "wanted to make sure this is it" before getting engaged.

"Their relationship is different this time because they are older, more mature and able to deal with any obstacles," the source said at the time. "They are both taking their relationship very seriously. They want to make it work no matter what."

Story continues

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

In February, Lopez told PEOPLE that her connection with Affleck was different compared to 18 years ago, when they were first engaged.

"We're older now," she explained. "We're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

Lopez also told PEOPLE then: "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

She added, "We always did [that], but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."