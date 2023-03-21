Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Keep Pulling Out of Mansion Buys at the Last Minute

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been taking all the right steps to buy their dream home together—but for some reason, they just can’t get their choice of estate to stick. Most recently, reports showed that Bennifer was in escrow on a $64 million Pacific Palisades home, but that’s over now too, and it’s far from the first megamansion the couple has shown interest in and then abandoned over their months of searching.

TMZ reported on Monday that Affleck and Lopez had fallen out of escrow on the $64 million, 16,000-square-foot home, according to sources with direct knowledge of the transaction. No reasons were given for why the Hollywood couple suddenly lost interest in this particular residence, but it comes hot on the heels of their almost buying a different Pacific Palisades home for $34 million, then backing out of that sale too as the $64 million option caught their eye instead.

Prior to these Pacific Palisades properties, Affleck and Lopez had their eyes on a $55 million Bel Air mansion they hoped to buy back in April, close to Lopez’s former estate. Adding extra pressure to the situation is the fact that both halves of the couple have been getting rid of their pre-marital homes: Affleck sold his Pacific Palisades home for $28.5 million back in October, and Lopez listed her Bel Air estate for $42.5 million in early February. (As of early March, the home was in escrow for $39 million, per TMZ—but it’s unclear whether that sale has gone through.)

TMZ further reports that Bennifer has been house hunting for well over a year, and paparazzi photos show endless series of the couple checking out properties all through Los Angeles’s most affluent neighborhoods. Sources speaking to Heat magazine have suggested that Lopez is driving the last-minute changes, with one saying that “finding something absolutely perfect has become an obsession and it’s made the whole process a nightmare.”

“Ben wasn’t surprised at all when she lost interest in the last place,” another source suggested. “Her doubts set in almost immediately after agreeing to buy it. She seems to get a kick out of looking at property after property…The money is freaking him out. He’s spending double what he would normally, and Jen’s looking at even more expensive places.”

Who knows what’s truly going on behind closed doors—but given the couple’s furious searching, we hope they find a place to call home soon.

