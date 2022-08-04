Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunited After His Honeymoon With J.Lo — Here's What Went Down

Rosa Sanchez
·1 min read
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunited After His Honeymoon With J.Lo — Here's What Went Down

Ben Affleck is back in America following his romantic European honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez—and the first thing he did upon returning was reunited with his ex-wife and son.

The Deep Water star was spotted enjoying a pool day in Los Angeles with Jennifer Garner and 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck this weekend.

Affleck held hands with Sam—who was barefoot and wrapped up in a towel—while leaving the local Pacific Palisades pool. The actor was casual as usual in a long-sleeved red-and-gray flannel worn over a gray T-shirt and blue jeans, and paired with white Converse sneakers. He seemed in good spirits and flashed the cameras a smile during the family outing.

Garner was seen leaving the pool separate from Affleck and her son, instead walking with a girlfriend. She wore a gray T-shirt, white sneakers, a blue baseball cap, and black sunglasses, and her torso was wrapped up in a towel.

The outing marks Affleck and Garner's first public reunion since the actor married Lopez in Las Vegas on the weekend of July 16 and jetted off to Paris to celebrate their honeymoon with their kids. The pair brought along both of the "Let's Get Loud" singer's children, Max and Emme Muñiz, as well as Affleck's two daughters, Violet and Seraphina Affleck. Sam, however, reportedly stayed back in the United States with his mom.

As Affleck spent some quality time with Sam and Garner this weekend, Lopez enjoyed a trip to Italy. On Saturday night, she performed at a UNICEF benefit concert in Capri, and on Sunday, she was spotted walking the streets of the island in an elegant floral minidress and bejeweled golden platforms.

