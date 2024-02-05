Ben Affleck Dubbed 'Boredest Man In The World' & Makes Fun Himself In New Dunkin' Ad

Dunkin'

We all remember Ben Affleck's look of transparent misery at last year's Grammy Awards, right? Right. The star was captured (repeatedly!) on camera looking more like he was enduring a root canal rather than just sitting beside his wife J.Lo at the awards show.

While the couple already poked fun at the viral moment last year—J.Lo joked that the cameras actually caught his "happy face"—Affleck is now trolling himself in a new commercial for Dunkin'.

The ad opens with Ben (who just so happens to be a Dunkin' super fan) watching a news report with the headline, "The Boredest Man in the World," alongside a photo of him and Lopez at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

"Keep laughing," he says in a heavy Boston accent. "He’s bored? No, studying. Always watching. I could do that. How hard can it be?"

He then phones up his pop star wife to let her know he had a "crazy dream" about starting a music career. "I had come up with some beats and then you were like, 'Maybe you should put that on a record,'" he tells Lopez. "I even had like a persona, like J.Lo or like B.Lo. That’s the bad version, obviously."



While J.Lo seems, well, less than impressed with his new passion, Affleck gets to work anyways. In one scene, he hands a (confused-looking) music producer an actual (physical) CD. "These are the beats right here," Affleck says. "Big time musics expert, yo udon't know where the music comes from?"

In another clip, fellow Dunkin' fan Charli D'Amelio *attempts* (emphasis on attempts) to show Affleck some new dance moves. "Who is TikTok?" he asks the social media sensation.

Along with his dramatic narration (in that same thick Boston accent) Affleck hangs a massive gold donut chain around his neck while hyping himself up.

"They tell you you’re no good," he says. "You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a pop star? Underestimate Boston at your peril. This is me now."

Guess we all know what was going through Affleck's head at last year's Grammy's then...huh?

