Ben Affleck Denies Using Raya After 'Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Claimed They Matched

Selling Sunset recently premiered on Netflix, and of course, the drama continues for the Los Angeles-based real estate agents.

Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Selling Sunset Season 5.

In the fifth episode of the season, Emma Hernan caught Chrishell Stause with her dating life and revealed that she previously was in contact with Ben Affleck. Hernan claimed that they matched on Raya, a private, membership-based dating app, and stated that the actor "may or may not have been texting [her]." She also shared that "he may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times" with Hernan. "You could've foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt," Stause replied. "Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn't have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line," Hernan shared.

After the new season aired on the streaming giant, a representative for Affleck told People that Raya confirmed "he has not been an active member for several years." The rep also added that Hernan's alleged interaction with Affleck occurred in 2019.

Of course, the actor is no longer single, as he recently popped the question to Jennifer Lopez -- again.