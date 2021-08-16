Ben Affleck Celebrated His Birthday Without Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck rang in his 49th birthday with his kids and no Jennifer Lopez in sight. But don't worry, they'll soon be celebrating the way they know best: a trip.

On Sunday, the Gone Girl star was spotted with his three children — daughters Violet, 15 and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9 — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in Los Angeles's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The actor and his kids were photographed exiting his car before making their way to visit a family friend, noted the DailyMail.

Affleck wore a blue T-shirt, dark jeans, black and gray sneakers, and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Ben Affleck

Getty Images

Although the actor was seen sans J.Lo, there's no need to worry. They've been reportedly planning an "out-of-town" trip, according to TMZ — and after their lavish European birthday boat tour, we can't wait to see where their love takes them next.

While the Argo actor celebrated his special day with his kids, Lopez attended Hollywood producer Jennifer Klein's annual Day of Indulgence after wiping her Instagram account clean of any traces of ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The singer also unfollowed her ex on the app, according to Page Six. Sounds like a gift for Affleck in and of itself.