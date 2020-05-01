Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas make their romance Instagram official

Ben Affleck arrives during the red carpet for Warner's premiere of "The Way Back" in March 2020. (JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas made their romance Instagram official as the actress celebrated her birthday.

The Hollywood pair have been romantically linked for a few months but haven’t said much about their relationship status.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the sweet snaps posted on Armas’ Instagram account as she celebrated her 32nd birthday cleared up any doubt that they are an item.

Read more: Ben Affleck says Robert Pattinson will be great Batman

The pair were celebrating in a desert location and one of the images shows Affleck with his arms around Armas, who will be a Bond girl in new 007 movie No Time To Die.

Screengrab Ana de Armas' Instagram

Another picture was taken from behind and showed Affleck and Armas snuggled up watching the sunset together.

Other images showed a chocolate cake covered in gold candles and a room filled with colourful balloons.

Screengrab Ana de Armas' Instagram

A video showed Armas whacking a ‘Happy Birthday’ pinata as a man, presumably Affleck, cheered her on.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love!” the actress wrote.

“Cheers to another great year.”

Affleck, 47, was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner.

Read more: Ben Affleck talks about alcohol battle

The pair tied the knot in 2005 and have three children together - daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

However, in 2017 they announced that they were going their separate ways.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner at the 2nd Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala in 2014 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Affleck and Armas are thought to have fallen for each other after they met on the set of the film Deep Water in 2019.

The pair play a married couple in the psychological thriller, which is due to be released later this year.