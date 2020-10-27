‘Belushi’ Review: R.J. Cutler’s Documentary Does Justice to the Ultimate Rock ‘n’ Roll Comedian

There’s a telling moment in “Belushi,” R.J. Cutler’s meticulous and touching life-and-death-of-a-comedy-legend documentary, in which John Belushi, a rising star at Second City in Chicago, gets asked during a radio interview what he thinks of Lou Costello — who was, in the interviewer’s eyes, another genially wacked, roly-poly comedian. Belushi, clearly annoyed, says: Nope, don’t like him. Belushi then goes on to say that he’s not a comedian beholden to the past; he’s out to create something new. That sounds like something a lot of comedians might say, but in Belushi’s case it really was true. Even a live-wire original like Robin Williams saw Jonathan Winters as a god, and Belushi did have influences (including Winters and Bob Newhart). But — his what-the-hell magnetism, and his compulsion to push everything he touched to extremes.

It may sound like an evasion tactic when a documentary keeps insisting that its subject was a nice, warm, beloved person. But the fascinating paradox of John Belushi is that he was a loyal, gregarious Midwestern sweetheart who also happened to be the living spirit of anarchy. “Belushi,” which in addition to the expected wealth of performance clips is built around an intimate array of photographs (plus Belushi’s handwritten letters, which are marked by a plainspoken sincerity that feels a step removed from his public image), traces the many sides of that contradiction.

It shows us Belushi the popular high schooler who was also a grinning, sun-glassed hipster seated behind a drum set in a band called the Ravens. The Belushi who’d already fallen in love with Judy Jacklin, who he addressed as “Dear Jutes,” writing her letters from an Indiana summer stock where he was supposed to be learning how to be an actor but, instead, discovered pot and “Sgt. Pepper” (“Whenever I hear it I think of you. Especially ‘With a Little Help From My Friends'”). The one who told Judy, after seeing Second City, “This is what I want to do,” though he also told her that she’d need to support them, because he never expected to make any money. (In the family, it was thought he’d take over his father’s diner, but Judy says, “That was John Belushi 101. You don’t do something you don’t believe in.”) And then there was the explosive showman who became a star at Second City, where he could walk onstage as Truman Capote and steal the moment with a cock of his head. And the up-and-comer who ruled “Lemmings,” the National Lampoon’s Off Broadway takedown of “Woodstock,” with his impersonation of Joe Cocker.

At the time, there was a saying that “comedy is the rock ‘n’ roll of the ’70s,” a sentiment that applied to people like Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin, and George Carlin — stand-up comedians who, through the power of their comic visions, had come to seem as incandescent as rock stars. Lenny Bruce was probably the first of them, though he self-destructed a bit too early (in 1966) to ever make it to the cover of Rolling Stone. But the fact that Rolling Stone, in the ’70s, began to put comedians on its cover gave stand-up comedy a youth-culture cachet it had never had. That extended to the new stars of “Saturday Night Live,” who within a year of the show’s launch, in 1975, had come to seem less like a TV comedy-variety-show troupe than like the Beatles.

The “SNL” stars were larger-than-life; they existed on some cool comedy Olympus. But no comedian who ever lived, at least up until that point, was a rock star quite like Belushi was.

He literally became one, of course, pushing the Blues Brothers into some singular zone that danced on the edge between satire and retro karaoke transcendence. Yet even before that, the reckless, impish, defiant, go-for-broke joy of Belushi’s presence gave him a rock ‘n’ roll magnetism. It’s not just that he was hilarious — it’s that his routines were solos you wanted to play along with. He let his id take over. When I would watch him do the Samurai on “SNL,” it was so pinpoint but gleefully deranged that I assumed he’d been doing it his whole life. One of the fascinating things I learned from “Belushi” is that just before his “SNL” audition, John was at home watching TV and a samurai movie with Toshiro Mifune came on. He got the idea right there.

From the start, the politics of Belushi at “SNL” were dicey. Lorne Michaels wanted to create a network show that would be an “upheaval,” but John, with a certain swagger, told Lorne that he hated television, which didn’t exactly win Michaels over. Belushi’s attitude was: I’ll let you have me on your show. And once cast, he was tormented by the competition he experienced between himself and Chevy Chase, who got all the media attention. But Chase was so popular that he was snapped up by Hollywood almost overnight, and with that, says Michaels, “the thing that John most hoped for, that he would be the alpha male, had now happened.”

