‘The Go-Go’s’ & ‘Belushi’ Documentaries, ‘Love Fraud’ Series Get Premiere Dates On Showtime

Click here to read the full article.

Showtime has set premiere dates for documentary features The Go-Go’s and Belushi and the four-part docuseries Love Fraud.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Go-Go’s, director Allison Ellwood’s documentary feature which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, will premiere Saturday, August 1 at 9 pm ET/PT. The docu chronicles the first all-female band to play its own instruments, write its own songs and soar to No. 1 on the album charts. Featuring candid testimonies, Ellwood’s film charts the meteoric rise to fame of a band born of the L.A. punk scene that not only captured but created a zeitgeist.

More from Deadline

R.J. Cutler’s Belushi will premiere Sunday, September 27 at 9 pm ET/PT. Using previously unheard audiotapes recorded shortly after John Belushi’s death, Cutler’s documentary feature examines the too-short life of the once-in-a-generation talent.

Directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s four-part series Love Fraud will premiere Sunday, August 30 at 9 pm ET/PT. The series follows a con-man on the run and the dynamic women determined to put him behind bars, and takes viewers on a bizarre, engrossing ride through the twisted mind of a criminal and the chaos he leaves in his wake.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.