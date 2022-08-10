Beluga whale lifted from River Seine amid rescue attempt

(AFP via Getty Images)

A beluga whale, whose life was at risk after it strayed into the River Seine, was lifted out of the river on Wednesday as authorities work to return it to the sea.

The 4m (13ft) whale had been stuck in the river, north-west of Paris, for a week amid growing concerns about its health. A dozen vets were waiting on a barge to treat the whale after it was hoisted out the water in a giant net on Tuesday night.

It took the rescue team of more than 80 people nearly six hours to lift the ailing, 800kg whale out of the water and onto a barge.

A medical team now plans to transport the whale in a refrigerated truck to a coastal spot in the northeastern French port town of Ouistreham for "a period of care," according to Lamya Essemlali, president of the conservation group Sea Shepherd France.

The whale will remain in its temporary saltwater home for "two to three days" of surveillance and treatment before being towed out to sea, according to Isabelle Dorliat Pouzet, deputy prefect of the town of Evreux.

"Then, nature will take its course," Ms Pouzet said. "We have to be optimistic... the work has been painstakingly prepared."

Conservations groups said it would take 24 people to load the beluga into the truck for the 99-mile trip to Ouistreham, describing the the saltwater transfer as an "enormous operation".

Rescuers hope to spare the whale the fate of an orca that strayed into the Seine and died in May.

Authorities said that while the move carries its own mortality risk because of the stress on the animal, the whale can't survive much longer in the Seine's freshwater habitat.

They remain hopeful it will survive after it responded to a cocktail of antibiotics and vitamins administered in the last few days and rubbed itself on the lock's wall to remove patches that had appeared on its back.

Sea Shepherd's Essemlali said medical surveillance at the saltwater basin would help establish whether whale "is suffering from something we can help it with or from an incurable illness."

Drone footage shot by French fire services last week showed the whale meandering into a stretch of the Seine between Paris and the Normandy city of Rouen that is far inland from the sea.

Conservationists have tried unsuccessfully since Friday to feed fish to the beluga. Sea Shepherd fears the whale is slowly starving in the waterway.