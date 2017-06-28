Beltre's 9th-inning homer lifts Rangers past Indians 2-1

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre, right, is congratulated by Mike Napoli after Beltre hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Cleveland. The Rangers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Beltre drove the first pitch from Allen (0-4) into the left field bleachers, and moved into sole possession of 39th place on the all-time homer list.

Keone Kela (4-1) stranded a runner in the eighth. Matt Bush allowed Michael Brantley's one-out single in the ninth while getting his 10th save.

Both teams managed to get only three hits. The pitcher's duel came one night after the Indians rallied from a 9-2 deficit for a 15-9 win Monday. The Rangers hit four home runs while the Indians scored a season high in runs. A night after striking out 17 times, Texas hitters fanned 16 times in the win.

Indians manager Terry Francona missed the game after his second trip to the hospital this month. He left Monday night's game because he wasn't feeling well and spent several hours at Cleveland Clinic undergoing tests. Bench coach Brad Mills filled in for Francona, who is expected to return Wednesday.

Allen also gave up a go-ahead home run to Minnesota's Brian Dozier in the eighth inning Saturday.

Robinson Chirinos hit a solo home run in the Texas fifth to make it 1-all. He has hit 11 home runs this season and connected in six of his last nine games.

Lonnie Chisenhall's RBI single in the second gave Cleveland the lead.

Mike Clevinger held the Rangers to one run and two hits, striking out a career-high nine in six innings.

Tyson Ross, making his third start of the season for Texas, also gave up one run and two hits in six innings. He retired his last 12 hitters.

Ross is coming from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Surgery in October. He made only one start for San Diego on opening day last season because of a sore right shoulder.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: OF Carlos Gomez (sore back) wasn't in the lineup. He was pulled in the eighth inning Monday.

Indians: OF Austin Jackson (strained left quad) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Yu Darvish pitched seven shutout innings in his last start, giving up two hits, striking 10 and walking none at Yankee Stadium, but exited as a precaution with tightness in his triceps.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer allowed five runs in 6 2/3 innings and got the loss against Minnesota on Friday.