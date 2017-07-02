Belt leads Giants over Pirates 5-3 for 6th straight win

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer, right, hits a two-run home run in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Brandon Belt started San Francisco's comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Sunday for their season-high sixth straight win.

Jordy Mercer's two-run homer in the third off Jeff Samardzija (4-9) put the Pirates ahead.

Trevor Williams took a two-hit shutout into the seventh, when Hunter Pence walked leading off and Buster Posey doubled. Belt and Brandon Crawford hit consecutive run-scoring singles off left-hander Tony Watson (4-2), and Kelby Tomlinson's sacrifice fly gave San Francisco a 3-2 lead.

Belt homered in the eighth off Edgar Santana, his 16th this season.

Samardzija won his second straight start, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings. John Jaso homered against Steven Okert in the eighth, and Sam Dyson pitched a perfect ninth for his second save this season.

On their longest winning streak since taking eight in a row from June 11-19 last year, the Giants have swept three-game series from Colorado and Pittsburgh after failing to sweep any series this season before that. San Francisco has won six straight at Pittsburgh for the first time since 1953.

Williams gave up two runs and three hits in six innings.

WEB GEM

Pence made a diving, tumbling backhand catch in right-center to rob John Jaso of an extra-base hit with two outs in the third. That stranded Jose Osuna, who had tripled off the right-field wall.

REST DAY

Pittsburgh did not start CF Andrew McCutchen, 2B Josh Harrison and 3B David Freese. Freese pinch hit in the seventh inning and Harrison in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Starling Marte went 0 for 3 and reached on a throwing error Sunday in a rehab assignment with Class A Bradenton. Serving an 80-game drug suspension, Marte is eligible to return to the Pirates on July 18, barring postponements. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said Marte will play left field when he returns.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Matt Cain (3-7, 5.46) seeks his first win first win since May 15 when San Francisco starts a series at Detroit on Tuesday.

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (8-5, 3.08) starts a series opener at Philadelphia on Monday. He has won three of his last four starts.

