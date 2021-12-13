Belships ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Sonata AS is closely associated with board member Sverre J. Tidemand. The company has today sold a total of 5 000 000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 13.00 per share. Following this transaction, Sonata AS holds 12 747 492 shares in the company (5.04%).

Please see the attached document for further details of the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment



