'Below normal' minimum temperatures likely in most subdivisions of north, northwest India during Dec-Feb

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): During the upcoming winter season from December to February, minimum temperatures 'below normal' are likely over most subdivisions of north, northwest, central and few subdivisions over east India, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"Below normal minimum temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of north, northwest, central and a few subdivisions of east India. Most of the subdivisions of northeast India, few subdivisions of the west coast and south peninsular India are likely to experience above normal minimum temperatures," IMD stated.

The IMD further said that 'above normal' maximum temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of northwest, north, east, and northeast India and a few subdivisions of central and peninsular India. Most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India are likely to experience below normal maximum temperatures.

It also said that moderate conditions are likely to continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean at least till the end of the winter season. (ANI)