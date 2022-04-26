Below Deck Sailing Yacht Midseason Trailer Sees More Drama, 2 New Cast Members and a Crew Departure

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back with new yachties and tensions on board!

The midseason trailer for the Bravo show follows the returning crew, including Daisy Kelliher, Ashley Marti, Gary King, Colin Macrae and Captain Glenn Shephard, as they continue to sail near the coast of Menorca, Spain on the Parsifal III.

Noticeably missing from the group is second stewardess Gabriela Barragán, who leaves the boat mid-season. However, fans will be introduced to two new crew members, Barnaby Birkbeck and Scarlett Bentley.

After arriving at the port, it didn't take long for the duo to create more drama in the vessel.

"Is that a new man I hear?" Ashley asks following Barnaby's entrance.

"Oh s—, here's trouble," says Gary in a confessional after meeting Scarlett.

Later in the clip, Chef Marcos Spazianai jokes about being distracted by one of the guests' outfit mishaps while serving them food on the yacht.

"It's hard to concentrate when you have a nipple saying, 'Hello, Marcos!'" he says of the guest's nip slip.

Booze and parties continue to be a major element among the crew members in the new episodes, which leads to some cast members getting intimate with each other. While discussing one of those situations in the clip, Ashley claims that she and Gary had been involved sexually.

"It happened. He can deny it, but I remember the f—ing penis in my vagina," Ashley says, to which Marcos notes, "Very explicit."

The end of the trailer also sees some of the crew members navigating their ways around the boat as they face some issues while operating the vessel.

"This is pretty much the worst that you can do," says Captain Glenn.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.