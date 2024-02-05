'Below Deck' cast: Meet the full Season 11 crew after Capt. Lee Rosbach's departure

A peek into the luxury super yacht scene and the daily lives of the crew who work and live on them returns this February in Season 11 of "Below Deck."

Following Captain Lee Rosbach's departure from the show after 10 seasons, a new captain is running the yacht: Captain Kerry Titheradge, who viewers may have seen before on "Below Deck Adventure." This season, the crew is working on the M/Y St. David, a luxury yacht in the Caribbean island nation of Grenada.

The Bravo reality show has been around since 2013 and has inspired multiple spinoffs since it aired, including "Below Deck Adventure," "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" and "Below Deck Mediterranean."

Here's a look at the main cast working on the for Season 11 of "Below Deck," which premieres Monday, Feb. 5 on Bravo.

Capt. Kerry Titheradge

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Title: Captain

Seen on: "Below Deck Adventure"

Fraser Olender

Fraser Olender

Title: Chief Stew

Seen on: "Below Deck" Seasons 9 and 10

Ben Willoughby

Ben Willoughby

Title: Lead deckhand

Seen on: "Below Deck" Seasons 10 and 11

Anthony Iracane

Chef Anthony Iracane

Title: Chef

New to "Below Deck"

Jared Woodin

Jared Woodin

Title: Bosun

New to "Below Deck"

Sunny Marquis

Sunny Marquis

Title: Deckhand

New to "Below Deck"

Kyle Stillie

Kyle Stillie

Title: Deckhand

New to "Below Deck"

Cat Baugh

Cat Baugh

Title: Stew

New to "Below Deck"

Xandi Olivier

Xandi Olivier

Title: Stew

New to "Below Deck"

Barbie Pascual

Barbie Pascual

Title: Stew

New to "Below Deck"

