'Below Deck' cast: Meet the full Season 11 crew after Capt. Lee Rosbach's departure
A peek into the luxury super yacht scene and the daily lives of the crew who work and live on them returns this February in Season 11 of "Below Deck."
Following Captain Lee Rosbach's departure from the show after 10 seasons, a new captain is running the yacht: Captain Kerry Titheradge, who viewers may have seen before on "Below Deck Adventure." This season, the crew is working on the M/Y St. David, a luxury yacht in the Caribbean island nation of Grenada.
The Bravo reality show has been around since 2013 and has inspired multiple spinoffs since it aired, including "Below Deck Adventure," "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" and "Below Deck Mediterranean."
Here's a look at the main cast working on the for Season 11 of "Below Deck," which premieres Monday, Feb. 5 on Bravo.
Capt. Kerry Titheradge
Title: Captain
Seen on: "Below Deck Adventure"
Fraser Olender
Title: Chief Stew
Seen on: "Below Deck" Seasons 9 and 10
Ben Willoughby
Title: Lead deckhand
Seen on: "Below Deck" Seasons 10 and 11
Anthony Iracane
Title: Chef
New to "Below Deck"
Jared Woodin
Title: Bosun
New to "Below Deck"
Sunny Marquis
Title: Deckhand
New to "Below Deck"
Kyle Stillie
Title: Deckhand
New to "Below Deck"
Cat Baugh
Title: Stew
New to "Below Deck"
Xandi Olivier
Title: Stew
New to "Below Deck"
Barbie Pascual
Title: Stew
New to "Below Deck"
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Below Deck' Season 11 cast: See crew, new captain after Lee's exit