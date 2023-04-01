'Below Deck' Alum Kate Chastain Shares Updated Photo of Baby Bump: 'I Waddle Now'

Chastain announced she was pregnant with her first child in December

Kate Chastain/Twitter

Kate Chastain is showing off her pregnancy progress!

The Below Deck star, 40 — who previously revealed her first pregnancy with PEOPLE back in December — updated fans on her journey with a new Twitter photo on Friday.

In the mirror selfie, Chastain can be seen rocking a black dress as she keeps a hand on her hip, revealing a coming-along baby bump underneath her attire. Also in the image is her dog, Halo, who looks up at her in support.

"I waddle now," Chastain hilariously captioned the image for her 300,000 Twitter followers.

The reality star and Florida native told PEOPLE exclusively that her baby was due in May 2023. "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," she said at the time. "It's something I've always hoped for, so this is truly a dream come true!"

"This is such a new and special experience, so I'm really being protective of what I share publicly, but with new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there's just no hiding my baby bump any longer!"

Chastain was a fixture on Below Deck for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. Since then, she's executive produced and hosted Bravo's Chat Room and appears regularly on Below Deck Galley Talk. She also has appeared as one of the contestants on Peacock's reality competition series, The Traitors.

Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

Since her revelation, Chastain has shared some insightful — and oftentimes silly — pregnancy updates on her Twitter page. On Feb. 22, the reality star wrote that "pregnancy hormones are wild. I just cried watching a 'where are they now' update segment about men's button-up shirts on Shark Tank," she shared.

In a tweet dated Mar. 9, she shared an update for her 31st week. "Ice water gives me heartburn," Chastain wrote. "Mother's Day should be monthly."

And later in the month, she opened up about the excitement of pregnancy. "One minute you think it's all cute and funny that you've been really enjoying chewing ice lately and the next minute a google search on the topic has you convinced you're going to die of anemia," Chastian joked. "FUN."

Back in December, Chastain made a surprise visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, hours after the news broke that she was pregnant. "I'm so happy for you," Cohen, himself a father of two, told her. "You're going to be a great mom."

"I think being a Chief Stu really trained me for it," Chastain said, referencing her years working as a yacht stewardess — adding that the first skill she plans to teach her child is "dishes."

Asked by Cohen on WWHL's After Show if she was "doing this on [her] own," Chastain said, "I'm doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I'm happy to do it alone."

