Check out the latest episode of Below the Bonnet with Supercars drivers David Reynolds and Michael Caruso and Motorsport.com journalist Andrew van Leeuwen.

The Bathurst 1000 is here, and with arguably the strongest driver pairings of all time and no championship considerations, it promises to be an epic Great Race.

The boys runs through the long list of contenders, rate their own chances and discuss some important rule tweaks.