‘Beloved’ young giraffe named Bobo unexpectedly dies in NY zoo after party for him

A young giraffe named Bobo suddenly died at a New York zoo, according to a social media post about the death.

Bobo “died unexpectedly” of heart failure, the Long Island Game Farm said in an Oct. 4 Facebook post. The death of the young giraffe came as a shock to zoo staff and patrons, as he was “under routine care with the game farm’s veterinarian,” the post says.

The zoo is still waiting for pathology reports from the giraffe’s necropsy to determine a “definitive cause of death,” according to the post.

“We’re so saddened to share this information with you, but know how much visitors loved Bobo as well. We’re grateful to have had him at the game farm and will miss him terribly,” the zoo said in its post.

Bobo arrived at the zoo in 2021 at 1 year old, according to a zoo announcement, and became the zoo’s main giraffe after their older giraffe Clifford retired to Florida. Due to the cold weather in New York, the zoo would transfer their giraffes farther south to enjoy warmer weather.

Between mid-May and mid-October, Bobo would be ready to greet guests at the Long Island zoo before heading south for the winter, the zoo’s website says. During that time, visitors could come meet the zoo’s “gentle giant” and feed Bobo a “cup of his favorite vegetables,” according to a Sept. 29 Facebook post.

On Sept. 16, just a few weeks before Bobo’s death, the zoo celebrated the young giraffe’s upcoming departure down south with “Bobo’s Bon Voyage party.” It was a night zoo staff said they wouldn’t forget in a Sept. 19 Facebook post.

The zoo was also in the process of putting together plans to build a “heated giraffe barn” for Bobo to avoid transporting him or other giraffes every winter, according to the website.

Bobo was “such an important member” of the zoo, the Long Island Game Farm said in his death announcement, not only because of his personality but what his presence brought to conservation efforts.

“Bobo was a wildlife ambassador for his kind out in the wild. He helped raise awareness and funds for the giraffe that need help in the wild,” the post says.

Multiple people flooded the zoo’s comments with their condolences and memorable photos of them with Bobo.

“I can’t stop crying. I was blessed to get a kiss with that black sticky tongue. I will cherish that moment forever. I pray Heaven has no fences, my friend. xoxo,” one commenterwrote.

