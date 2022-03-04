Beloved Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky plans Tri-Cities return

If you missed last month’s Piroshky Piroshky pop-up in Richland, you’re in luck.

Piroshky Piroshky will be returning to the Tri-Cities for a pop-up event in Kennewick on March 30, as part of their 30th anniversary celebration.

They’ll be at the Elk’s Lodge, 15 S. Colorado St., near Bella’s Furniture from 4 to 6 p.m. for customers to pick up their online orders.

Those wanting to get their hands on the Pike Place favorite pastries and baked goods will need to order ahead of time. Pre-orders are open now.

The cut off for placing an order is 2 p.m. on March 29, with a minimum order value of $40. Orders will come in frozen, with instructions for reheating.

It shouldn’t be hard to meet the minimum order threshold with favorites ranging from a bacon cheeseburger piroshky to cinnamon cardamom braids and lemon twists. They even have vegan options.

Piroshky Piroshky has been serving hand-crafted Russian-style pastries to customers at Seattle’s Pike Place Market since 1992.

The bakery was featured on Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” and voted one of the “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by the Smithsonian.

To order, visit Piroshkybakery.com. Once your order is created, select the Pre-Order Events tab for Delivery Method, and click on the March 29 Elk’s Lodge event in Kennewick.