Beloved Sea Otter at Detroit Zoo Dies at 13 After Short Illness: 'Ollie Will Be Missed by All Who Knew Her'

"Unfortunately, Ollie’s condition deteriorated quickly," the zoo said in a statement

A beloved sea otter named Ollie who lived at the Detroit Zoo has died, the zoo announced.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the zoo said that the female sea otter died on the evening of Dec. 30 after a "brief and sudden illness."

"Throughout her illness, our veterinary and animal care teams worked diligently to keep Ollie comfortable, provided intensive care and observation, and consulted with experts who specialize in the medical care of sea otters," the statement continued. "Unfortunately, Ollie’s condition deteriorated quickly, and our team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her."

Ollie was 13 years old when she died. The Detroit Zoo's statement said that after a necropsy, her cause of death wasn't immediately apparent. Additional tests are pending and the zoo hopes to determine what caused Ollie's health to decline so suddenly.



She was rescued off the coast of California when she was 2 years old and came to live at the Detroit Zoo in 2021.

Ollie has been described as "perfect in every way” by the zoo staff, who added that "she was extremely smart, loved snacking on soft-shelled crabs and enjoyed keeping her fur coat extra fluffy through daily grooming."

She also liked to take care of her fellow sea otters at the zoo, Monte and Finn, who are being monitored by the staff.

"We are heartbroken by this loss, and we kindly ask that you keep our staff in your thoughts during this difficult time, Ollie will be missed by all who knew her," the Detroit Zoo's statement concluded.

Female sea otters have an average life expectancy of 15-20 years, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.



