Beloved Ocean Springs rooster reportedly killed after being taken from downtown

A devastated Ocean Springs community wants answers Carl Jr. the rooster, a mascot who roamed Government Street in downtown, was taken early Sunday morning and reportedly killed.

Christina Jackson, shop manager at Twisted Anchor Tattoo & Gallery, posted a photo of the beloved animal on Facebook Tuesday, asking if anyone had seen Carl, also known as Carl 2.0.

“Has anyone seen Carl J?!,” she asked. “Haven’t seen him today, and his water dish is still full so he hasn’t stopped by without me knowing either.”

The tattoo shop is closed on Sunday on Monday.

Oren Zweig, owner of Lil’ Market bagel shop downtown, was also looking for Carl. The rooster often eats at Lil’ Market and drinks and sleeps at the tattoo shop.

By Wednesday morning, surveillance video from nearby businesses had been published to social media, showing a woman wearing white and a group of men taking Carl about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The woman held the rooster as she left the Twisted Anchor property and the group proceeded to walk down Government Street. That would likely be the last time the rooster was seen alive.

Later in the evening, Jackson confirmed on Facebook that it appears Carl had been killed. Surveillance pictures of a white truck were posted that was allegedly near where Carl’s body was dumped, though the location is unclear.

“I’m so upset ... my sweet Big Guy didn’t deserve this,” she said.

Jackson and Zweig have both posted videos of the people last seen with Carl when he was alive, and the Facebook posts have garnered hundreds of comments and shares.

Carl has been a staple in downtown, delighting residents and visitors alike. He was often seen walking Government Street and was the subject of many photo sessions.

Downtown rallied when Carl had a medical scare last year, and Bienville Animal Medical Center treated Carl 2.0 for free.

“I’m heartbroken and sobbing, but I deeply appreciate all of you sharing,” Jackson said. “I’m waiting on more information to make my next move.”

Police had not yet been notified Sunday night, Jackson told the Sun Herald, but it’s likely a report will be filed. Ocean Springs police was tagged in one of Zweig’s posts.