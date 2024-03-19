Beloved“ Golden Bachelor ”Stars“ ”Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles to Host New “Golden Hour” Podcast (Exclusive)

'Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour' launches March 28 and will see the reality stars and best friends discuss looking for love later in life

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth 'The Golden Bachelor' contestants Kathy Swarts (left) and SusanNoles

The Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles stopped by The Bachelor for Fantasy Suites last Monday, but soon she’ll be back in the Bachelor Nation fray on a regular basis with her former castmate Kathy Swarts.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and iHeartMedia announced Monday that Noles, 67, and Swarts, 70, will host a new podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour, beginning on Thursday, March 28.

“We’re so excited and can’t wait for our Bachelor Nation fans to join us on our new podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour,” the costars, who attended Monday's Women Tell All special, said in a joint statement. “We will be sharing some of OUR life lessons with some humor and asking listeners to dish on what’s going on in their lives. Nothing surprises us!”

Related: Bachelor Joey Graziadei Knows He Can Be a 'Sad Boy,' but He Wants Suitors to 'See All Sides of Me' (Exclusive)

According to a press release, the Golden Hour podcast will serve up “some real wisdom about relationships, heartbreak and even sex.”

Noles and Swarts will be joined by favorite Bachelor Nation favorites as they talk about finding love later in life.

ABC/Craig Sjodin Kathy Swarts on 'The Golden Bachelor' with Gerry Turner

Noles and Swarts appeared on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, and while they ultimately didn't win Gerry Turner’s heart, both ladies played a significant role in 72-year-old Turner’s Golden Wedding to Theresa Nist. Noles officiated the ceremony, while Swarts co-hosted the Golden Carpet with former Bachelorette Charity Lawson.

At the beginning of Joey Graziadei’s season, Noles and Swarts helped Graziadei, 28, judge a Mrs. Right pageant that served as a group date. Noles reappeared again during Graziadei’s Fantasy Suite week to help coach finalist Rachel Nance.

“What I learned about myself from this show was, I am a prize,” Noles told the ICU nurse, 26. “I am what a man needs. You have to love yourself before you can love anybody else.”

Story continues

Disney/John Fleenor Kathy Noles and Gerry Turner on 'The Golden Bachelor'

Related: Golden Bachelor Fan Favorites Return to Give Joey Graziadei's Finalists Sweet 'Old Lady Advice' (Exclusive)

Noles told PhillyVoice earlier this month that she and Swarts need their own show.

“We can finish each other's sentences,” Noles said. “We're night and day, but yet we're the same in a sense. We just roll off each other, and it's so easy. I mean, all the girls, I've made friends with so many people I just was talking to Theresa a couple minutes ago before this. It's just great. Who would have thought at my age that I'd make all these new friends?”

Following the success of The Golden Bachelor, ABC announced last month that they’ll be doing a Golden Bachelorette season this fall. The Golden Bachelor reached 43.4 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms and ranked as the No. 1 new unscripted series among adults 18-49 (0.84 rating) during its run, per ABC. The show also marked ABC’s No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour launches March 28 and new episodes of the podcast will post on Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.