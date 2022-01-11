‘Beloved’ bright yellow Happy Face pizza van stolen from Kings Cross as owner offers reward

Margherita the pizza van has been stolen (Twitter)

Police are investigating after a “beloved” three-wheeled van with a giant Neapolitan wood-fired pizza oven on the back was reported stolen.

Happy Face owner Paul Noble said thieves sliced through security pootling making off with the bright yellow Happy Face pizza van from its Kings Cross HQ after 10pm on Sunday night.

The Piaggio pizza van - affectionally named Margherita - only has a top speed of 10mph largely due to the 12 foot high pizza oven on the back.

The owner told The Standard: “If the van thieves are reading this I’d say, do the right thing and return it back to our pizza-loving team so we can continue to spread the Neapolitan joy - or at least be very careful when cornering.”

Offering a £500 reward for the safe return of the beloved vehicle, he added: “It must be the most easily identifiable vehicle being bright yellow, covered in Happy Face branding, three-wheeled with a massive pizza oven on the back. Someone must have seen it on the road!”

He joked: “At least buy a pizza if you do see it going by.”

The Happy Face owner added theft feels like something out “of a Big Train sketch”.

Among the social media comments, one pizza lover replied to their appeal: “I know this isn’t funny at all, mate, but... the thought of some criminal gang driving this in a police chase is just too much.”

Margherita was reported stolen from Happy Face’s office car park close to hip Spiritland cafe which the team also run in Granary Square.

Met Police said: “Police are investigating an allegation of theft after a motor vehicle was stolen from outside a commercial property in Granary Square, Kings Cross.

“The incident was reported to police on Monday, 10 January and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”