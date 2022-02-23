The beloved Always Plan just got a new accessory

If you’re a fan of the Insta-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot (as much as we are) listen up: There’s a brand new add-on you might want to make room for in your cabinets.

Our Plate’s newest accessory, The Fry Deck, is a custom-fitting add-on that attaches to both pieces of cookware as a dripping rack for freshly fried foods, helping all that excess oil drop back into the pot or pan while cooling. So you can say goodbye to oily paper towels when you remove pan-fried dumplings or deep-fried tempura from your Our Place cookware.

Credit: Our Place Excess oil from freshly fried foods drips from the Fry Deck right back into the Perfect Pot or Always Pan.

The Fry Deck is made of cast aluminum and coated in nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating, and comes in Spice, Steam, Char, Sage, and Blue Salt colors—to match your Always Pan or Perfect Pot seamlessly. Plus, every order includes a set of cooking chopsticks to make your frying experience that much easier.

This add-on joins the line of other Our Place accessories, like the bamboo Spruce Steamer and ceramic stoneware Flipping Platter—both of which are meant to stretch the abilities of the already-versatile, 8-in-1 Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Those add-ons also both quickly sold out upon launching.

So, if you’re a frequent fryer (and owner of Our Place cookware), this is your sign to grab a Fry Deck for conveniently drip-drying your oil-coated treasures—before they’re all gone. (And stay tuned for our full review of the Fry Deck, which we'll be testing soon.)

