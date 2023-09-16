The Beloved Aldi Onion Chutney That Fans Like To Put On Pizza

Onion jam on slice of baguette - Andrew Pustiakin/Shutterstock

Chutney is a condiment that shows up in many different forms throughout the world. In the U.S., we're most likely to think of it as a savory jam, but it usually falls somewhere between a jam and a pickle. The condiment is as versatile as hot sauce, and just a little bit gives extra flavor to just about any dish. Chutney can be spicy, sweet, or neutral, and once you've tried it, it's difficult to resist adding it to everything. And of course, caramelized onions are the magic ingredient that makes pretty much anything taste better. So when a Redditor discovered that Aldi had brought back its Onion Chutney, fans wasted no time in proclaiming all the ways they were going to use it, with pizza coming in at the top of the list.

"This is so good on small flatbread pizzas with roasted potatoes and goat cheese," commented one fan. When a skeptic replied "Potatoes on pizza?" the Redditor wrote back, "I was a nonbeliever til I tried it!!" The perfect topping for burgers, sandwiches, crackers, and especially pizza, Aldi's Onion Chutney is a sweet and savory caramelized onion spread that has arrived during the fall season over the years. Based on the positive reactions, the smart thing to do is scoop it up if you see it. Better yet, buy a few, because it doesn't seem to stay on the shelves long.

The Caramelized Onion Spread Pairs Well With Many Toppings

A jar of Aldi Onion Chutney - Facebook

Every year when the chutney hits the Aldi shelves, fans on social media will beg for the chain to make it a permanent offering, and will also suggest tons of uses for it. From spread on a baguette or crescent roll to a tasty addition to pasta or egg dishes, there seems to be no shortage of dishes Aldi's Onion Chutney is delicious in. Along with the Red Pepper Fruit Spread, It's an essential component for an Aldi-themed holiday charcuterie board. But if you need more convincing, Aldi's many Onion Chutney fans have you covered. And they have your pizza covered, too.

While a roasted potato, goat cheese, and Onion Chutney pizza sounds like a flatbread worth exploring, the chutney works with just about any cheese, including Gruyère and ricotta. You could make a copycat recipe of Aldi UK's Four Cheese & Caramelised Red Onion Sourdough Pizza, or mix it with olive oil and use it as the base to make a white pizza. While Aldi's Onion Chutney is a bit sweeter than it is savory, the caramelized onions go great on pizza with everything from barbecue chicken, sausage, and bacon, to more plant-based options like spinach and broccoli.

Read the original article on Mashed.