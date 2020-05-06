Beloved actor Irrfan Khan remembered as caring cousin by N.L. family

Taylor Jewell/The Associated Press

For many around the world, Irrfan Khan was a beloved actor known for his work in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Jurassic World. But for Reshma Amanat and Nabila Qureshi living in St. John's, he was family.

Amanat is Khan's cousin, and grew up with the late actor in India. She remembers him as a quiet kid, and didn't see success as a movie star on the radar.

"I never thought [he would be famous]," Amanat told The St. John's Morning Show. "He was very shy, introverted and decent. A very innocent guy."

Khan began his career as a Bollywood actor in 1988, but broke through with a starring role in Haasil, a Bollywood drama released in 2003. Following his time in India, Khan went to Hollywood – paving the way for other Indian actors in western cinema. He died last week at the age of 53 after a battle with cancer.

Amanat remembers seeing her cousin on screen for the first time.

"When I saw his first movie that was Haasil, and he got an award for that movie, I was surprised to see him as a star," she said. "He was a very good artist, and I was very happy to see his movie, which I was not expecting from him. When I saw [him] last time, he was very ordinary … It was a big shock for everyone."

'Larger than life'

Amanat's daughter, Nabila Qureshi, met Khan for the first time when she was around 12 years old.

"I think that might have been the first time I found out about our connection to him," Qureshi said. "As a 12-year-old girl, it was no different than meeting the Jonas Brothers or Justin Bieber. It was larger than life."

"We kind of built up this narrative that he might be just like any other celebrity, sort of inaccessible," she added. "But he was actually just the opposite. He was very friendly, he was very approachable, and most of all he was really humble … we chatted like we had been meeting everyday for the last number of years."

Condolences from around the world have been pouring in on social media, speaking of Khan's ability to connect with audiences on a personal level. Qureshi said this was just who Khan was, and his ability to care for people was clear in conversations the two had.

"Besides his work and calibre as an actor, I think it might have just been the fact that he was very real, and that he was accessible," she said. "People when they watched him never felt that they were seeing a celebrity, more so an actor that was perfecting his craft."

Khan even gave Qureshi career advice, which has stuck with her over the years as she's done some acting herself.

"He said it's the storytelling aspect that always wins in the end," she said. "At the end of the day if the story is not there, [the movie] doesn't beat like a heart … That's just golden advice that anyone in the industry would definitely say, but coming from him it resonated much more."

The family has been reminiscing about Khan since his death, watching one of his movies every night since the news came. Qureshi said reconnecting with Khan through his films has helped the grieving process.

It's been a very nice experience and I think we are finding a sense of catharsis, and somewhat of an end to this sudden grieving process as we appreciate him."

