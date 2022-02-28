'They belong to us, they are one of us, and we want them in': European Commission President says EU wants Ukraine to join

Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the EU wants Ukraine to join, Euronews reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for clarity on a timeline on his country's status.

Von der Leyen, however, did not specify when Ukraine would be able to join the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union wants Ukraine as a member, Euronews reported.

"They belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in," von der Leyen told EuroNews on Sunday.

The outlet reported that von der Leyen did not specify if the process for Ukraine to join would be as quick as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for.

The Hill reported on Saturday that Zelensky pressed the EU, as well as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, about Ukraine's membership status, asking for a firm timeline.

"Doesn't Ukraine deserve direct, honest answers?" Zelensky asked.

Von der Leyen told Euronews that the EU had a "process with Ukraine" that includes integrating "the Ukrainian market into the single market," and "close cooperation on the energy grid."

Von der Leyen comments come as the EU announced that Ukrainian refugees will be welcome in member countries for 3 years without applying for asylum. The union also said it would send Ukraine weapons and impose heavy sanctions against Russia for their invasion.

Read the original article on Business Insider