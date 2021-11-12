‘We belong’: Uplifiting music video by Miami mom puts focus on a rare spinal disease

The story of Miami mom Amber-Joi Watkins and her daughter Celine, who has spinal muscular atrophy, is included in the inspiring new music video created by those with a disability for the greater disability community.

Watkins said she was involved in the ideation process of the song and joined others within the SMA community from concept to creation. Genentech is sponsor of the program.

“I’m the caretaker for my 3 1/2-year-old daughter Celine, who has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare neuromuscular disease,” Watkins said.

“We were invited by Genentech to join others from the SMA community to create a first-of-its-kind song and music video to showcase the humanity of people with disabilities to a broader audience.

“Sometimes people with disabilities might feel like they are invisible or ignored, but the song, called SPACES, lets people know that we belong in all spaces in the world and we are doing great things.”

The song and accompanying video debuted Nov. 9. James Ian performs the uplifting “SPACES” which you can watch at SPACES by James Ian | Official Music Video - YouTube

SMA affects about one in 10,000 babies and causes difficulty with basic life functions such as breathing, swallowing and walking. SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality.

November is National Family Caregivers Month. In this time of Thanksgiving, let us celebrate those who selflessly care for others every day.

Coral Gables residents join in the fun at the ribbon cutting of the new Salvadore Park all-inclusive playground.

Coral Gables launches GUIDE in American Disabilities Month

October in Coral Gables meant fun, inclusive disability-specific events for all residents in its new programs. It also marked the launch of the GUIDE registry to provide crucial information for first responders.

GUIDE stands for Gables Unique Identification During Emergencies.

“The City of Coral Gables is committed to creating an inclusive community that values and respects all residents and visitors,” said Coral Gables Police Chief Edward J. Hudak, Jr.

“We are proud to launch this unique program which will provide first responders with important information when answering emergency calls so that they can handle the situation appropriately.”

The Coral Gables Police and Fire Departments invite residents who identify as having special circumstances, parents, and legal guardians to provide their information or information about a resident they are registering. The information can be crucial for first responders to interact more effectively.

“As a parent, it’s comforting to know that our police and fire and rescue personnel will know the background and special-needs of our family and will be able to better respond and react if a situation does occur involving our children,” said Blake Sando, a father of three children with autism spectrum disorder and member of the Coral Gables of the Disability Affairs Advisory Board.

The city also hosted events in October including a haunted house, Adventure Day for All, and the Salvadore Park all-inclusive playground ribbon cutting.

The city offers a variety of disability-specific programming throughout the year including a social club for adults, a golf program for children, and Special Olympics sports among others.

Register at GUIDE (Gables Unique Identification During Emergencies) (arcgis.com)

HistoryMiami Museum Resident Historian Paul George will give a tour Nov. 20 of the 100-year-old clubhouse of the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove. Club members will also present a play based on the group’s long history.

Tour Woman’s Club historic house

Back in 1921, the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove opened its second clubhouse, the beautiful coral rock building in the heart of the Grove on South Bayshore Drive. Its high ceilings, wide porches and spacious arched openings assured its compatibility with the South Florida climate. The clubhouse is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and serves as the headquarters of one of the most important organizations in Coconut Grove’s history.

On Nov. 20, the group will be celebrating the 100th year anniversary of its current clubhouse with a keynote speech by HistoryMiami Museum’s Resident Historian Paul George, followed by a reading of a play, “The Committee,” written by playwright and club historian Sandy Riley. The event, at 2985 South Bayshore Dr., will be 6-9 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“I am humbled to be president during this momentous occasion. Having Dr. George speak at our event is indeed exciting and we are looking forward to hearing his historical observations,” said 76th and current president Virginia Yermoli.

Riley is the play’s director with Jules Broadhurst as assistant to the director. Club members are the performers.

Tree lot helps Boys & Girls Clubs

Believe it or not, it’s time to find the perfect Christmas tree again. For nearly 50 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has been selling trees to help bring holiday cheer into South Florida homes and to create great futures for area youth. The tradition continues at the Hank Kline Club tree lot that will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m., until trees are all sold.

The opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is 5 p.m., Nov. 22, at 2805 SW 32nd Ave., Miami. Even Santa Claus will be taking some time off to visit.

Tree shoppers can also connect with Sponsor-A-Child to help make a positive impact in the life of an area youth. Proceeds from tree sales and Sponsor-A-Child will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s many inspiring programs.

Write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com with news for this column.