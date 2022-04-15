Belmore Maple Syrup Festival returns after two-year hiatus

·2 min read

BELMORE – The annual Maple Syrup Festival in Belmore was back on April 9, after a two-year hiatus, with a drive-thru style event, bringing people back to the tiny hamlet to enjoy the famous, home-made pancakes and sausages.

Hundreds of vehicles lined the road outside the Belmore Community Centre.

The first modified festival, which usually sees about 300 volunteers and over 6,000 visitors to the small hamlet with a heart, was planned at half-capacity, since this was the first time they had tried a drive-thru style event.

With the help of approximately 150 volunteers, including runners that brought the pre-ordered breakfasts out to the long line of vehicles, the return of the pancakes was a big hit.

A non-stop line-up of cars and trucks curled around outside of the building as friendly volunteers directed the drivers to where they could pick up their breakfast.

People traveled from all over Ontario to sample this tasty treat, a tradition that many families enjoy every year, some from as far away as Gravenhurst, volunteer Barry Mulvey said.

The Belmore Maple Syrup Festival began in 1968 when the original building needed a new roof. It was suggested that a festival be held to raise funds.

According to the community center website, local families tapped roadside maples and hauled the sap to the Sugar Shanty in town.

Two evaporators were set up, fueled by wood and managed by local volunteers; 725 gallons of maple syrup was produced.

At the 2022 event the assembly line of volunteers working together like a well-tuned clock was a sight to behold. Their smiles and laughter were a welcome reprieve from the last two years of lock-downs and sickness.

A last-minute surprise – live entertainment – saw Adam Cousins and his band play for visitors from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the Belmore Syrup beer tents.

Volunteers also hosted a trivia tournament during the afternoon.

Here are some interesting facts (from pre-COVID) listd on the Belmore Maple Syrup Festival’s website:

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times

