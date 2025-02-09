Belmont wins 85-68 over Missouri State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 27 points in Belmont's 85-68 victory against Missouri State on Saturday night.

Lundblade shot 9 for 15 from beyond the arc for the Bruins (17-8, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Walker went 8 of 12 from the field to add 18 points. Brigham Rogers shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding six steals.

The Bears (8-17, 1-13) were led in scoring by Jalen Hampton, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Dez White added 14 points, five assists and two blocks for Missouri State. Vincent Brady II also put up 13 points and six assists.

Belmont carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as Lundblade led the way with 15 points. Belmont took the lead for what would be the final time on Walker's layup with 15:11 left in the second half. His team outscored Missouri State by 16 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press