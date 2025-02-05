Belmont visits Bradley after Johnson's 27-point game

Belmont Bruins (15-8, 7-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-5, 9-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Belmont after Jaquan Johnson scored 27 points in Bradley's 83-69 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves are 10-2 on their home court. Bradley ranks fifth in the MVC in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Darius Hannah leads the Braves with 5.5 boards.

The Bruins are 7-5 in conference games. Belmont leads the MVC with 17.3 assists. Carter Whitt leads the Bruins with 5.4.

Bradley averages 79.3 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 78.8 Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 12.4 more points per game (81.4) than Bradley allows (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Braves. Zek Montgomery is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Pierre is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bruins. Whitt is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press