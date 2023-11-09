Belmont University student hit in the head by stray bullet in Nashville

A Belmont University student lay in a Nashville park for an hour before she was found suffering from a stray gunshot wound to the head.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was shot at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday while she walked around the track at the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, Metro Nashville Police said. Ludwig is a freshman music business major from New Jersey, the University said in an email to students and staff.

"Jillian's family arrived in Nashville tonight and are with her at the hospital," the email said.

Police said early Wednesday morning that 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

According to Taylor's arrest affidavits, a person flagged down police at about 3:30 p.m. when Ludwig was found in the park. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Jillian Ludwig is a graduate of Wall High School, according to posts on her social media. She is also a musician who has played for New Jersey-based bands Arcadia and Good Morning Beautiful.



While investigating the scene, police found six 40-caliber bullet casings at a nearby intersection, according to Taylor's arrest affidavit. Video footage from a nearby public housing complex, where the gunfire is believed to have originated, recorded a man firing multiple rounds toward a dark sedan.

As the car sped away, Ludwig was seen on the video footage falling to the ground, according to the court records.

A confidential informant identified Taylor as the alleged shooter, according to his arrest affidavit, and his appearance matched that of the man seen on video. While police were still on scene, Taylor walked out of his girlfriend's apartment at the complex, and officers took him into custody.

"The defendant admitted to firing shots at a car and identified himself as the suspect from a still photograph obtained from the MDHA footage," the arrest affidavit said.

Suspect admitted involvement in shooting, police say

Taylor's girlfriend also told police that he'd admitted to her that he was involved in a shooting, according to police records.

Taylor is charged with evidence tampering, for giving the gun to another person after the shooting and aggravated assault with bond set at $280,000, according to court records.

Belmont University President Greg Jones released a campus-wide statement Wednesday morning.

"Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music and its incredible power," Jones said. "A music business major and bass player, she is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her. Jillian is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside."

Jones encouraged students to take advantage of the counseling services offered on campus.

"Today, I am comforted by the love of a God who is present with us in our pain and suffering," Jones said. "On days like this one, let us lean into this love as we do our best as a community to care for and support one another. Please join me in praying for Jillian’s family, friends and loved ones."

