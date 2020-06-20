Belmont Stakes live race updates, results, highlights from 2020 Triple Crown race

Sporting News

The first Triple Crown race of 2020 is here under unusual circumstances.

Belmont Stakes action will take place Saturday afternoon in Elmont, N.Y. on NBC without fans in the stands.

Among the 10 horses, Tiz The Law is expected to lead the field.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from the 2020 Belmont Stakes. Follow below for complete results from the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

MORE: Watch the Belmont Stakes live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

(All times ET)

Belmont Stakes live updates, highlights

5:26 p.m.: We're closing in on the big race.

5:00 p.m.: Oleksandra wins entry into the Breeders' Cup.

4:45 p.m.: History could be made later today.

4:40 p.m.: Gamine dominates the Grade 1 Acorn Stakes in record-setting fashion ahead of the main event.

Belmont Stakes post time

  • Date: Saturday, June 20

  • Post time: 5:42 p.m. ET | 2:42 p.m. PT

  • TV channel: NBC

  • Live stream: NBC Sports app, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The television coverage is set to last from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or shortly after the conclusion of the Belmont Stakes. There will be less pomp and circumstances around the race, but COVID-19 won't take from the fun and fanfare of a much-anticipated, much-needed major sporting event.

In addition to the date being changed by a fortnight, the time is also different from previous years. The 2019 post time was more than an hour later, at 6:48 p.m. ET.

MORE: How much will the Belmont Stakes winner get?

Belmont Stakes post positions

Here are the entrants to the 2020 Belmont Stakes, including odds and post position for each horse:

Post position

Horse

Jockey

Trainer

Odds

1

Tap It To Win

John Velazquez

Mark Casse

6-1

2

Sole Volante

Luca Panici

Patrick Biancone

9-2

3

Max Player

Joel Rosario

Linda Rice

15-1

4

Modernist

Junior Alvarado

Bill Moss

15-1

5

Farmington Road

Javier Castellano

Todd Pletcher

15-1

6

Fore Left

Jose Ortiz

Doug O'Neill

30-1

7

Jungle Runner

Reylu Gutierrez

Steve Asmussen

50-1

8

Tiz The Law

Manny Franco

Barclay Tagg

6-5

9

Dr Post

Irad Ortiz Jr.

Todd Pletcher

5-1

10

Pneumatic

Ricardo Santana Jr.

Steve Asmussen

8-1

What to Read Next

Back