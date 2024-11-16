Belmont secures 79-71 win against Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Carter Whitt had 16 points in Belmont's 79-71 victory over Air Force on Friday night.

Whitt also had five rebounds for the Bruins (3-1). Sam Orme scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Isaiah Walker shot 2 of 8 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Caleb Walker led the way for the Falcons (1-3) with 17 points and six rebounds. Air Force also got 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists from Ethan Taylor. Sam Duskin had 13 points and two steals.

Brody Peebles led Belmont in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-32 at the break. Tyler Lundblade scored a team-high eight points after intermission.

