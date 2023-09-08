A Belmont neighborhood deli and market in Charlotte is closing its doors permanently

Paper Plane Deli + Market will be permanently closing up shop in its Belmont neighborhood space after a party to say goodbye to its fans on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The restaurant will also host special events and bring back signature items through the rest of the month.

“We created something truly beautiful at Plane,” owner Amanda Cranford said. “We built community, survived a pandemic, served the best pastrami sandwich in Charlotte, created a unique dinner series that showed you can make amazing food even in a small space, and threw some badass parties.”

Paper Plane opened in March 2020, just two weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown. Its market kept the doors open, and it built a fan base giving away toilet paper to anyone who came in during the pandemic supply shortage.

Now, its staff will move on to Cranford’s other restaurant, Dish in Plaza Midwood.

“We’re bringing the whole team over to Dish and eventually will add some of the most popular sandwiches and breakfast items to the menu. We’re also going to expand the coffee program at Dish in the coming months, and guests will be able to enjoy Plane favorites like our Everything Latte.”

There is also a chance that Paper Plane will pop back up in a new location in the future, Cranford said.

“We’re sad to leave our home in Belmont and to say goodbye to our regulars and day-one fans, but it’s time to move on to the next adventure.”

Location: 933 Louise Ave., Unit 301, Charlotte, NC 28204

Menu

Instagram: @paperplanedeliandmarket