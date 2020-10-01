Belmont High Resolution UAV Magnetic Survey Delineates Listwanite Gold Zone on AJ Gold Project,Greenwood Mining Camp, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Belmont Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BEA)(FRA:L3L2) has now received the results of the recently completed drone-based magnetic survey over the company's A-J property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in Southern B.C. The Greenwood Mining Camp is well known for historic gold and copper production. The majority of this historic production was from the Phoenix deposit, 4 km to the northwest of the A-J property, from which over 520 million pounds of copper and 910,000 ounces of gold was produced1.

The AJ property contains two past producing gold mines Athelstan & Jackpot which produced 7,600 ozs Au & 9,000 ozs Ag (Minfile 082ESE047). The two mines and at least 9 known gold mineralized zones extending over an approximate area of 240 by 1,000 metres are associated with listwanite rock. Listwanite, a key ultramafic rock alteration is directly associated with several multi-million ounce gold deposits in British Columbia, Atlin, Bralorne and Barkerville as well as the Motherlode District in California.

AJ Geology

Belmont's detailed, low-level magnetic survey of the A-J property comprised 95 line km, with magnetic data collected on 25 m spaced, north-south trending lines. The mag survey, combined with the company's recent Lidar survey and with historic exploration data from the property, has identified a number of priority targets for follow-up work.

The mag survey supports the presence of 2 prominent northwest trending faults (the Jackpot and Oro faults from prior geological mapping)2. It also delineates the west-northwest trending zone of listwanite between these 2 faults. Listwanite is identified as a magnetic low signature as a result of the destruction of magnetite during the alteration process.

AJ Magnetics

Known near-surface mineralization on the property is primarily hosted within this band of listwanite which has been emplaced along deep-seated low-angle north-dipping faults. These deep faults, along with the later, steep Jackpot and Oro fault zones, provide pathways for later intrusive emplacement and for mineralizing fluids.

One priority target that has resulted from Belmont's recent surveys is located at depth below the J-34 and A zones. The target area is located along a tributary to Skeff Creek, a well-known placer gold creek. In 2002 and 2003, trenching was completed at the J-34 and A zones by a previous operator.

