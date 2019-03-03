Belmont gets share of OVC title, beats SEMO 84-66

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- Kevin McClain scored 27 points and Dylan Windler scored 22 with 11 rebounds and Belmont beat Southeast Missouri State 84-66 on Saturday to finish the Ohio Valley Conference regular season with a 13-game win streak.

It's the 10th time in 14 years Belmont has won at least a share of the OVC regular season championship.

The Bruins (25-4, 16-2) shared the regular season title with Murray State (25-4, 16-2), which defeated Austin Peay 94-83 Saturday. The Bruins beat Murray State 79-66 in the regular season, which gave them the tie-breaker over the Racers and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Belmont and Murray State each earned double byes into the semifinals of the tournament. The Bruins first game will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Racers will play at 9 p.m.

Mark Laros led the Redhawks (10-21, 5-13) with 12 points.