Six Unanswered Questions About Belly Mujinga’s Death As Pressure Mounts For An Inquest

The family of railway worker Belly Mujinga are calling for an inquest into her death, which came after she was allegedly spat at by a man who claimed to have Covid-19.

The 47-year-old, who suffered from a condition known as scarcoidosis, which is linked to breathing difficulties, died in April less than two weeks after the alleged incident at London’s Victoria rail station, leaving behind her husband and an 11-year-old daughter.

British Transport Police (BTP) interviewed a 57-year-old man over the incident but said there was not enough evidence a crime had taken place.

Detectives found there was insufficient evidence of spitting or another action that could lead to infection and concluded Belly’s death did not occur because of that incident. At the time of her death, Belly was employed by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) as a frontline worker.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, Lawrence Davies, of Equal Justice Solicitors wrote: “A public inquiry would be the best vehicle for determining what happened, why it happened, who is to blame for that, and what can be done to prevent such tragedies befalling Black and/or frontline staff in the future.”

Davies sets out 22 points of concern about the conduct of GTR in relation to the alleged incident, including why Belly had been working outside without any PPE in light of her medical condition, why she had been sent back outside even after reporting the assault to management, and why it failed to report it to the police – it was later reported by Belly’s union, the TSSA.

Davies lists the points in relation to the granting of an emergency contract to GTR in September to continue to run the Thameslink railway until 2021/22, “conditional upon GTR performing their service to the public safely and efficiently.”

He said: “We need to know if GTR are properly protecting the health and safety of their staff and the public and in particular that of their BAME staff, who are more vulnerable [to] racial assault/harassment at work and Covid-19 fatality.”

This week, a BBC Panorama investigation featured the story of Belly, with barrister Christopher Williams telling the programme: “If the family… want to pursue an inquest, then that is a way of getting justice.

“It may be that the outcome of the inquest won’t give them the result that they seek, but the important thing is that they have the opportunity to go through the process.”

The TSSA has also written to the prime minister calling for an inquest.

It highlighted a number of questions from the BBC programme which require answers and which, aired in public at an inquest, would cast light on the matter:

1. Belly’s family claim she told them she had been spat at, and a police officer is quoted in the film saying “we are in no doubt something has happened there”. Has the spitting allegation been properly and fully examined? 2. Why was Belly allowed to work on the station concourse given she had an underlying serious medical condition (sarcoidosis) which affected her breathing? She was only eventually authorised to shield after her doctor telephoned her employers after the incident. 3. Why did GTR produce two different versions of its internal investigation findings – with only one showing that Belly’s condition had led to throat surgery and required regular medical check-ups? 4. When GTR began their own investigation why did the company not call in the police? It was seven weeks after the incident before BTP were alerted, and only after our union issued a press release about Belly’s death. 5. How can the police be sure the man interviewed about the incident did not have, or had not had, the virus given that the negative antibody test he’d had at that time may have been unreliable? This point is highlighted in the programme by both a Professor of microbiology and a Professor of clinical immunology. Indeed, Jon Deeks, Professor of biostatistics at the University of Birmingham, told the BBC: “The police have made a mistake here with the interpretation of that evidence.” 6. Panorama also highlighted conflicting reports about whether the man told Belly and her colleague that he “had the virus”. As Martin Forde QC told the programme: “I feel there are sufficient doubts and conflicts around the facts of this case to justify an investigation.”

