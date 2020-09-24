Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on September 24, 2020 (the "Meeting").

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 84,163,956, representing 62.02% of Artis' outstanding units.

Each of the nominees for election as trustee listed in the Management Information Circular dated August 13, 2020, was elected as trustee of Artis for the ensuing year to hold office from the close of the Meeting until the close of the next annual meeting of unitholders. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Bruce Jack 74,371,756 89.16 9,046,201 10.84 Armin Martens 81,183,857 97.32 2,234,100 2.68 Ben Rodney 83,049,814 99.56 368,143 0.44 Victor Thielmann 80,576,942 96.59 2,841,015 3.41 Wayne Townsend 80,576,957 96.59 2,841,000 3.41 Edward Warkentin 79,702,301 95.55 3,715,656 4.45 Lauren Zucker 83,084,130 99.60 333,827 0.40

All other matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated August 13, 2020, were approved by a majority of unitholders, including fixing the number of trustees at seven, the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditor of the REIT, the advisory vote on executive compensation and the renewal of the Unitholder Rights Plan.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Artis' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing primarily in office and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 23.8 million square feet of leasable area.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

