Bello's 19 lead Purdue Fort Wayne over Eastern Michigan 99-76

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Rasheed Bello had 19 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 99-76 victory against Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

Bello also contributed eight assists for the Mastodons (8-4). Jalen Jackson scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line. Corey Hadnot II had 17 points and shot 6 for 8, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Terry led the Eagles (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Jalin Billingsley added 16 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Michigan. Da'Sean Nelson had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Purdue Fort Wayne took the lead with 18:46 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 48-34 at halftime, with Jackson racking up 14 points. Purdue Fort Wayne extended its lead to 56-34 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Maximus Nelson scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

