Bellingham scores twice as irresistible Real Madrid crush Girona’s rebellion

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring against Girona to boost Real Madrid ’s position in La Liga and his at the top of the scoring charts. Photograph: Manu Fernández/AP

This is Real life. In the hours before this unlikely title decider, posters had gone up near the Santiago Bernabéu declaring that Girona are forever dreaming but instead there was an awakening. Carlo Ancelotti had insisted that, with 14 games left, whatever happened here the title race was not run, but by the end here it was hard not to see this as definitive. Not just because Real Madrid beat their nearest and most unexpected rivals for La Liga to go five points clear at the top, but the way they did it.

Two goals from Jude Bellingham and one each from Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo delivered a statement to go with the victory. Girona have been superb this season but when it came to it, Madrid were just too good. Vinícius in particular was, his compatriot and opponent Yan Couto left in tears at full time. Girona have been beaten just twice; both times by Real Madrid. The aggregate score: 7-0. 3-0 in Catalonia, it was 4-0 back here in the capital, the rebellion crushed virtually from the start. Even Joselu missing a penalty with the last kick didn’t matter; this had long been over.

Related: Real Madrid 4-0 Girona: La Liga – as it happened

Girona, La Liga’s great revelation, had come this far playing their way and they had no intention of that changing. The problem was that as Mike Tyson famously put it, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth and, much as Girona kept the ball for the first few minutes, it took Madrid just five of them to land the first blow. Delivered without warning, it was a hell of a punch too, Vinícius coming in off the left wing and, from the edge of the area, thumping the ball into the far corner.

Paulo Gazzaniga had no chance; nor, it turned out did his teammates. Yes, this was only five minutes in; yes, they have been here before, earning 19 points form losing positions this season; and, yes, they continued to play, to move the ball, to try keep it. But, with Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde close to Toni Kroos, Madrid refused to allow them the space in which to run. And then when they had it themselves there was an expansiveness and an assuredness that came as a reminder of who they are.

Story continues

Girona did not manage a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, the fact that the two centre-backs are not centre-backs at all going largely unnoticed, which spoke well of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dani Carvajal. Ancelotti’s side managed this superbly, going short or long and often both as the moment required. Kroos gently exercised control over everything, his diagonal passing executed with an ease that was absurd, and when they opened up and ran at Girona they were almost irresistible. Camavinga was everywhere. Vinícius was electric.

The Brazilian also provided an outrageous pass for Madrid to double the lead. Way out on the right touchline, he released Bellingham with the outside of his right boot. Dashing through, Bellingham took the ball past Gazzaniga with his right foot and finished with his left. It was his 15th league goal, alone as top scorer, and he had not finished yet.

Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the Menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications.

Girona started the second half seeking a way back in – their coach Michel, suspended and banned from the bench, had barely got out the lift and back to his position when they at last drew a save from Andriy Lunin – but Madrid were again quick to put them back in their place.

It was the same men who did the damage too. Heading in from the right rolling the ball under his studs, Vinícius drew Couto in, flipped it right foot to left and, surrounded by three opponents, sent the ball towards goal through a pair of legs. Gazzaniga stretched but could only palm into the path of Bellingham, a couple of yards out. Bellingham withdrew to an ovation soon after. He was limping slightly; Madrid were flying still, Rodrygo running through to score the fourth, this place erupting into song. “This is how Madrid win!” the lyrics say.