Bellingham police and fire investigating cause of early morning fire at Comfort Inn

The Bellingham Fire and Police departments are investigating an early morning fire at the Comfort Inn hotel.

Firefighters were called at 12:21 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to the 4200 block of Meridian Street, according to the PulsePoint app.

Initial dispatch reports said that there had been an explosion and fire on the second floor and that bystanders were attempting to put flames out with an extinguisher, Bellingham Fire Department Assistant Chief Dave Pethick told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

When firefighters arrived, they located the room where the fire had been, but found that a single sprinkler head had activated and extinguished the fire.

Crews quickly shut down and drained the sprinkler system and started water removal, Pethick reported.

There were no injuries in the fire, according to Pethick, who added that though fire and smoke damage was limited to the one room, multiple others suffered water damage.

“Comfort Inn staff was working to secure rooms for impacted folks,” Pethick wrote.

Police crime scene investigators also responded to the hotel, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Herald in an email, and took photos.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Pethick reported.