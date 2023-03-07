Bellingham man who shot himself after chase has died, police say

A Bellingham man who police said shot himself last week as he was about to be arrested has died.

Collin Brandt, 40, of Bellingham, died Monday, March 6, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald on Tuesday, March 7.

Police have released little information about why they were chasing Brandt, except that he was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery and other alleged crimes.

Police waited two days to disclose any information about the chase and shooting on Thursday, March 2, except to say that police did not shoot Brandt.

Murphy said Brandt was never arrested, so his name didn’t appear in online booking entries at the Whatcom County Jail.

Bellingham firefighters took him by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital from the scene near Interstate 5 and Old Fairhaven Parkway.

At the time, Brandt was in critical condition, Murphy said.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies started chasing a man near Lake Whatcom Park at the northeast end of the lake about 6:30 p.m. March 2, acting on a warrant issued by Bellingham Police, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater.

Sheriff’s deputies and Bellingham Police chased Brandt from the east end of North Shore Drive to an area near Old Fairhaven Parkway and 22nd Street, Murphy said.

“Deputies attempted to stop the driver, but he continued to flee along Electric, Lakeway and eventually crashed his car over a retaining wall at the dead end of Julia Avenue in Bellingham,” Murphy told The Herald in an email.

Brandt fled on foot after he crashed his car, with police officers and a police dog in pursuit, she said.

Officers cornered him at Interstate 5 and shot him with a “less-lethal munitions launcher to deploy a drag-stabilized flexible baton” aimed at the man’s upper rear leg, Murphy said.

“Immediately after the less-lethal deployment officers in the area heard a gunshot and the driver fell to the ground. Officers moved in on the driver, noted he was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and immediately began lifesaving measures,” Murphy said.