Bellingham Farmers Market is back to a winter schedule. Here’s what you’ll find

The Bellingham Farmers Market is switching to its winter schedule, with the first market on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The market will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month through March at the Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham. It reverts back to its weekly schedule on Saturday, April 2.

Despite the blast of arctic weather in December, winter vegetable crops such as potato, carrot, parsnip and kale are available, according to a news release. Vendors include Samish Bay Cheese, Alluvial Farms, Ten Fold Farms and The Mount Bakery.

At this time, all market patrons, customers and staff are required to wear masks while shopping.

For a full list of vendors, customers can sign up for the Bellingham Farmers Market newsletter on its website.